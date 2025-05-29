E Fund's Strategic ETF Expansion: Riding the Tech Wave

In 2025, technology-driven ETFs in the A-share market have seen substantial investment interest, marking a pivotal shift towards tech-focused assets. As of May 21, the top five ETFs by net inflows were all related to technology, with a collective intake of US$ 7.87 billion. Among these, the E Fund CSI Artificial Intelligence ETF attracted US$ 1.17 billion in net inflows.

Prominent asset managers in China, such as E Fund Management, are strategically aligning with technological trends through diversified ETFs. E Fund has identified six innovative sectors, namely artificial intelligence, robotics, computing technology, healthcare, energy, and space technology, to expand their market reach.

The E Fund's emphasis on these sectors is reflected in their ETF offerings, which include robust AI infrastructure, breakthroughs in robotics, and advancements in renewable energy. This strategic positioning allows investors to benefit from China's technological growth through the ETF Connect program, which opens these investment opportunities to a global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)