PM Modi Unveils Patna's Shining Future with New Terminal and Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Terminal at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. The terminal will serve one crore passengers annually. Modi also announced developments worth over Rs 48,520 crore, including energy and infrastructure projects, to boost connectivity, industrial growth, and energy security in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant step towards transforming Patna's infrastructure by inaugurating the New Terminal Building at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport. On Thursday evening, Modi, alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu, dedicated the new facility to the public.

The state-of-the-art terminal, constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 1,200 crore, is set to accommodate up to one crore passengers each year. Modi's visit underscores a broader commitment to development in Bihar, as evidenced by his upcoming inauguration of projects totaling over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat on May 30th.

Central to these efforts is the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district, valued at Rs 29,930 crore, aimed at delivering energy security to Bihar and beyond. Additionally, the Prime Minister laid foundations for road projects and rail infrastructure enhancements, crucial for regional connectivity and economic growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

