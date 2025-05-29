Left Menu

South Asia's Largest Battery Energy Storage System Unveiled in Delhi

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated a 20-MW battery energy storage system in Kilokari, South Delhi, marking it as South Asia's largest. This utility-scale system promises to improve power supply and grid reliability for over 100,000 residents while integrating renewable energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:08 IST
Delhi witnessed a significant advancement in energy management as Power Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated a 20-MW battery energy storage system at Kilokari, claimed to be the largest in South Asia.

This system, India's first commercially approved utility-scale energy storage installation, pledges enhanced power supply and grid stability for more than one lakh residents across South Delhi regions, as announced by power discom BRPL.

The project, culminating within a year, utilizes advanced LFP technology, offering safety and thermal stability, and addresses peak demand challenges with its temperature-controlled design, solidifying a new urban energy standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

