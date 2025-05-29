Left Menu

Green Energy Milestone: NLC India Partners with MAHAPREIT

NLC India Renewables Limited has partnered with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy to form a joint venture aimed at developing green energy projects in Maharashtra. The collaboration targets an initial 500 MW, with plans to expand to 5000 MW. This marks a significant development in India's renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:02 IST
  • India

NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a subsidiary of NLC India Ltd, has announced a strategic joint venture with Maharashtra-based Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd (MAHAPREIT). This agreement aims to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power, in Maharashtra.

The joint venture is set to develop up to 2000 MW of renewable energy projects, starting with an initial focus on 500 MW. Eventually, the project will scale to approximately 5000 MW, significantly boosting Maharashtra's green energy capacity. NIRL will take a 74% equity stake in the venture, while MAHAPREIT will hold the remaining 26%.

The collaboration leverages NIRL's project execution expertise and MAHAPREIT's regional strengths. The partnership will focus on identifying land for projects and establishing a power evacuation system. Target consumers will include DISCOMs, government entities, and commercial consumers. This venture symbolizes a substantial step towards India's renewable energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

