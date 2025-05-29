Left Menu

Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at transforming Indian agriculture through scientific methods. The campaign connects scientists with farmers to enhance agricultural productivity and achieve India's goal to become the global food basket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:25 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' a nationwide initiative targeting agricultural transformation through scientific methods. The campaign launched in Odisha aims to connect scientists with farmers, boosting productivity in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

Speaking at the ICAR-CIFA in Bhubaneswar, Chouhan emphasized turning labs into land, encouraging scientists to directly engage with farmers across 700 districts. The campaign, running from May 29 to June 12, plans to involve approximately 1.5 crore farmers nationwide in adopting innovative farming techniques.

The initiative also highlights the potential of the fisheries sector in enhancing food security. A novel fish vaccine, 'CIFA Argu VAX-I,' was introduced to mitigate farmers' economic losses. Chouhan reiterated the campaign's broader mission as a national endeavor, coinciding with a 'Tiranga Yatra' and plantation activities symbolizing national pride and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

