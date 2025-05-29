Left Menu

PM Modi's Visionary Campaign to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, aiming to modernize Indian agriculture by bridging the knowledge gap between scientific research and farmers. The campaign will deploy 2,000 teams across over 700 districts to equip farmers with advanced agricultural techniques as the Kharif season approaches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ambitious Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan on Thursday, positioning it as a transformative initiative for supporting and modernizing Indian agriculture. The program will see 2,000 teams, comprising scientists, experts, officials, and progressive farmers, dispersing across over 700 districts to reach millions of farmers, ahead of the Kharif season.

While praising the dedication of these teams, Modi acknowledged the need for significant agricultural reforms due to evolving market dynamics. He emphasized the importance of transitioning scientific advancements from laboratories to the fields, ensuring farmers are fortified with cutting-edge knowledge.

The initiative, focused on modernizing agriculture to enhance production, targets climate change, and soil health issues, and advocates renewable energy solutions. Highlighting projects like Gobardhan Yojana and the Sweet Revolution, Modi stressed on expanding farmers' income sources beyond traditional cultivation. He concluded by urging the scientific community to embrace their mission with a spirit of national service.

