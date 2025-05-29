South Asia’s Largest Battery Energy Storage System Powers Up in Delhi

In a landmark development, South Delhi now hosts South Asia's largest battery energy storage system (BESS), aimed at enhancing electricity supply during power outages. Located in Kilokari, the 20 MW system was inaugurated by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood.

The BESS, offering four hours of power during outages, embodies the government's commitment to promoting green energy. Minister Sood emphasized the project's role in integrating renewables to stabilize the grid and manage peak demand.

With advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology, the system features temperature-controlled containers to ensure performance in Delhi's varied climate, supporting over a lakh residents. It marks a significant step in using new technology for reliable energy distribution in urban settings.