Left Menu

South Asia’s Largest Battery Energy Storage System Powers Up in Delhi

A 20 MW battery energy storage system, South Asia's largest, was inaugurated in South Delhi's Kilokari. This system will provide four hours of electricity during power cuts and aims to integrate renewable energy with the grid. It is the first utility-scale energy storage system in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:46 IST
South Asia’s Largest Battery Energy Storage System Powers Up in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, South Delhi now hosts South Asia's largest battery energy storage system (BESS), aimed at enhancing electricity supply during power outages. Located in Kilokari, the 20 MW system was inaugurated by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood.

The BESS, offering four hours of power during outages, embodies the government's commitment to promoting green energy. Minister Sood emphasized the project's role in integrating renewables to stabilize the grid and manage peak demand.

With advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology, the system features temperature-controlled containers to ensure performance in Delhi's varied climate, supporting over a lakh residents. It marks a significant step in using new technology for reliable energy distribution in urban settings.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025