Operation Sindoor: Uniting India and Amplifying Self-Reliance

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's self-reliance and defense capabilities, showcasing the nation's unity against terrorism. He also emphasized India's growing economic strength, projecting it to be the world's third-largest GDP by 2027, as per IMF predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:09 IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted on Thursday that Operation Sindoor not only unified the nation but also emerged as a beacon of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India. This operation marked a significant chapter in showcasing India's defense manufacturing prowess to the world.

Emphasizing the collective support, including industries and citizens, Goyal stated, "Operation Sindoor is not just a testament to our unity but also to our capabilities, indicating India's responsible stance globally." Reflecting on the determination to protect sovereignty, he noted, "The nation stands firm with the government and embraces this fight against terrorism."

Goyal further touched upon India's economic trajectory, citing IMF forecasts that place India as the third-largest GDP by 2027. "This milestone complements our status as the fastest-growing economy, driving global progress for decades," Goyal asserted, reflecting on India's long-term economic growth vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

