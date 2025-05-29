New ESIC Hospital in Himachal Pradesh: A Major Leap for Healthcare Access

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art 30-bedded ESIC Hospital in Kala Amb, Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, on May 31. The new facility, which can be expanded to 100 beds, is a significant step in enhancing healthcare services under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

As a special tribute, Minister Mandaviya plans to honor the construction workers who contributed to the project's completion. Built at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crores, the hospital is poised to benefit over one lakh beneficiaries, providing residents of Sirmaur and neighboring districts with improved medical facilities and access to quality healthcare.

With initial approval from ESIC in 2019, construction commenced on March 28, 2022. The facility, designed to G+2 standards, spans over 13,532.77 sq. m., complemented by staff quarters and ancillary areas totaling a built-up area of 16,293.30 sq. m. Comprehensive medical services, including General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, and Orthopaedics, will be available, supported by advanced infrastructure such as a modular Operation Theatre and Medical Gas Pipeline System. Current ESI coverage in Himachal Pradesh includes 4,10,860 insured individuals, with over 15 lakh beneficiaries enjoying medical and cash benefits through multiple branches and dispensaries across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)