Libyan Oil Corporation Headquarters in Contention Amid Rival Government Dispute

Three suspects were detained for allegedly storming the Libyan state oil firm's HQ in Tripoli. The rival eastern government, not internationally recognized, contemplates declaring force majeure on oil fields. While NOC denies the alleged storming, tensions continue over control and operations of oil resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 30-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 02:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Libya

In a dramatic escalation of Libya's ongoing political tension, three suspects have been detained following allegations of an incursion at the Tripoli headquarters of the state oil firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), prosecutors announced Thursday.

The fallout comes amid heightened tensions with Libya's rival eastern government, which has threatened to impose legal barriers on oil fields and ports due to alleged assaults on the corporation. While NOC has dismissed these claims as false, Eastern authorities aim to relocate the headquarters.

Libya's top prosecutor mentioned that evidence was scrutinized, including video footage and testimonies, and the defense ministry had handed over the initial suspects, pledging further arrests. Despite the turmoil, Libya's oil output remains stable at nearly 1.4 million barrels per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

