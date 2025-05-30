Mizoram Unites Against Drug Menace: An Urgent Call for Collective Action
Mizoram's Social Welfare Minister, Lalrinpuii, has emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address drug-related challenges in the state. Her call to action was made during an international conference focusing on substance use disorder. The state has experienced alarming drug-related fatalities, demanding immediate attention from both local and international communities.
30-05-2025
Speaking at an international conference on substance use disorder at Mizo University, Lalrinpuii highlighted the severe impact of drug trafficking and abuse on Mizoram's development.
With 29 fatalities this year alone, the state is in critical need of concerted action. Experts from around the world have gathered to propose solutions for this urgent crisis.
