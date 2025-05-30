Left Menu

Mizoram Unites Against Drug Menace: An Urgent Call for Collective Action

Mizoram's Social Welfare Minister, Lalrinpuii, has emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address drug-related challenges in the state. Her call to action was made during an international conference focusing on substance use disorder. The state has experienced alarming drug-related fatalities, demanding immediate attention from both local and international communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Social Welfare Minister, Lalrinpuii, has issued a compelling plea for unified efforts to tackle the escalating drug issue in the state.

Speaking at an international conference on substance use disorder at Mizo University, Lalrinpuii highlighted the severe impact of drug trafficking and abuse on Mizoram's development.

With 29 fatalities this year alone, the state is in critical need of concerted action. Experts from around the world have gathered to propose solutions for this urgent crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

