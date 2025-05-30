Mizoram Unites Against Drug Menace: An Urgent Call for Collective Action

Mizoram's Social Welfare Minister, Lalrinpuii, has issued a compelling plea for unified efforts to tackle the escalating drug issue in the state.

Speaking at an international conference on substance use disorder at Mizo University, Lalrinpuii highlighted the severe impact of drug trafficking and abuse on Mizoram's development.

With 29 fatalities this year alone, the state is in critical need of concerted action. Experts from around the world have gathered to propose solutions for this urgent crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)