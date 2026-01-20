Left Menu

Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Munnekolala

The CCB's anti-narcotics wing uncovered a drug trafficking operation in Munnekolala, seizing 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy tablets worth Rs 5.15 crore. A foreign national was arrested. The accused, previously linked to drug trafficking, led the operation from a rented house. Further investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:08 IST
Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Munnekolala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Munnekolala has successfully dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking operation. On Tuesday, authorities seized 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy tablets, with an estimated street value of Rs 5.15 crore, from a rented house in the area.

Acting on credible intelligence, law enforcement arrested a foreign national suspected of orchestrating the drug trade from his rented residence. Officials confirmed that the accused had two previous charges related to drug trafficking and had recently resumed these illegal activities after his release from prison.

Officials are currently engaged in further investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to uncover the supply chain and other individuals involved in this illicit network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026