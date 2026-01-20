Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Munnekolala

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Munnekolala has successfully dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking operation. On Tuesday, authorities seized 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy tablets, with an estimated street value of Rs 5.15 crore, from a rented house in the area.

Acting on credible intelligence, law enforcement arrested a foreign national suspected of orchestrating the drug trade from his rented residence. Officials confirmed that the accused had two previous charges related to drug trafficking and had recently resumed these illegal activities after his release from prison.

Officials are currently engaged in further investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to uncover the supply chain and other individuals involved in this illicit network.

