India and US Strengthen Ties to Combat Drug Trafficking

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Sara Carter, Director of the ONDCP, reviewed progress in counter-narcotics cooperation during a high-level meeting.

The India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group aims to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion through mutual efforts and continuing cooperation.

The meeting emphasized effective enforcement and close coordination between the two nations to curb illicit drug flows and enhance public health cooperation.

