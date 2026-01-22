India and US Strengthen Ties to Combat Drug Trafficking
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, reviewed bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation progress at a high-level meeting, emphasizing effective enforcement and coordination to curb illicit drug flows. The meeting, also attended by ONDCP Director Sara Carter, underlined the importance of addressing drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Sara Carter, Director of the ONDCP, reviewed progress in counter-narcotics cooperation during a high-level meeting.
The India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group aims to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion through mutual efforts and continuing cooperation.
The meeting emphasized effective enforcement and close coordination between the two nations to curb illicit drug flows and enhance public health cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
