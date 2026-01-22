Left Menu

India and US Strengthen Ties to Combat Drug Trafficking

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, reviewed bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation progress at a high-level meeting, emphasizing effective enforcement and coordination to curb illicit drug flows. The meeting, also attended by ONDCP Director Sara Carter, underlined the importance of addressing drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:59 IST
The India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group aims to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion through mutual efforts and continuing cooperation.

The India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group aims to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion through mutual efforts and continuing cooperation.

The meeting emphasized effective enforcement and close coordination between the two nations to curb illicit drug flows and enhance public health cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

