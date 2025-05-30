Left Menu

China Lifts Ban on Japanese Seafood: A Trade Milestone

China and Japan reach an agreement to resume Japanese seafood exports after nearly two years. This development follows Japan's release of treated wastewater from Fukushima. The agreement involves regulatory measures ensuring seafood safety. Resumption of other Japanese agricultural exports to China remains under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Japan have reached a significant agreement to resume the import of Japanese seafood products, a step towards ending a trade ban that has lasted nearly two years. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan announced the development on Friday.

Discussions between the Japanese ministry and China's Customs in Beijing led to the agreement, which anticipates the resumption of exports once China concludes necessary procedures. According to China's General Administration of Customs, substantial progress was made regarding the trade of Japanese aquatic products.

This agreement seeks to mitigate tensions following the 2023 discharge of treated wastewater from Fukushima. Japan will register fishery processing facilities and provide inspection certificates to confirm the absence of radioactive substances. The move does not yet extend to other affected Japanese agricultural products.

