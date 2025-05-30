Glance AI: Pioneering India’s AI Commerce Revolution with Prestigious EEPC Award

In a significant recognition of India's technological advancements, Glance AI has received the 'AI Innovation of the Year' award at the EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) Awards 2025. The accolade, highlighting India's burgeoning presence in global artificial intelligence innovation, was presented by Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and the German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann. The ceremony gathered top government officials, industry leaders, and international delegates, underscoring the award's prestige.

Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at InMobi, the parent company of Glance, accepted the award. She emphasized that Glance AI represents not just a technological breakthrough but also a commitment to inclusive and responsible commerce, setting India at the forefront of global AI innovation. Glance AI transforms users' interactions with smart devices by offering inspirational looks with a tap-to-buy feature, merging AI, creativity, and commerce seamlessly. Chaturvedi credited this success to Naveen Tewari's vision of creating meaningful and empowering technology.

As a revolutionary AI-native commerce platform, Glance AI integrates deep commerce intelligence and hyper-real visual shopping on smart devices. The platform utilizes proprietary AI architecture, combining predictive intelligence and real-time orchestration, promising a substantial evolution in user engagement and monetization. Early trials have shown significant traction, with over 2.04 million active users engaging deeply with the platform. Such achievements underscore Glance's role in defining the future of commerce using generative AI, supported by industry giants like Google and Jio Platforms.