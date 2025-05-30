Amit Shah to Visit Poonch Amid Tensions: Relief Hopes Rise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Poonch, where he plans to meet with families impacted by Pakistani shelling. This visit follows the success of Operation Sindoor, a security operation that dismantled terrorist sites across the border. Shah will also inspect the affected areas and address BSF, Indian Army, and J&K Police personnel.

In preparation for Shah's arrival, security measures have been intensified in Poonch. Local residents are hopeful that his visit will result in a relief package amid ongoing concerns of recent shelling incidents.

This visit comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for a robust relief and rehabilitation package for those suffering due to the violence. Gandhi highlighted the tragic loss of 14 lives and the destruction of hundreds of structures in his plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.