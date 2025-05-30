Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread School Closures Across Kerala

Heavy rainfall swept across multiple districts of Kerala on Friday, severely disrupting normal activities and causing waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised red alerts for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, with orange alerts affecting the rest of the state.

In light of the situation, local authorities announced holidays for educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, to safeguard students and staff. Strong westerly winds are forecasted to persist in Kerala and the Lakshadweep region, promising continued widespread rainfall over the next few days according to the IMD.

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and other districts have declared similar closures, with exams in some universities postponed. However, scheduled examinations in certain institutions remain unaffected. Residential schools are generally exempt from these closures, with provisions for online catch-up classes where feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)