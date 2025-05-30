Left Menu

Australia's Gas Project Extension: A Blow to Its Green Image?

Australia's 40-year extension of Woodside Energy's North West Shelf gas project has been criticized by Pacific climate ministers, overshadowing its bid to host a U.N. climate summit. The project is estimated to emit 4.3 billion tons of carbon, countering Australia’s climate goals and facing international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:40 IST
Australia's recent approval of a 40-year extension for Woodside Energy's massive gas project has cast a shadow over its ambitions to host a United Nations climate summit next year. This decision, applauded by the energy sector, is drawing criticism from Pacific climate ministers and experts who argue it tarnishes the nation's environmental reputation.

The extension allows the North West Shelf project to continue until 2070, with an anticipated 4.3 billion tons of carbon emissions over its lifetime. This substantial output is roughly equivalent to 200 years of emissions from 14 Pacific nations, prompting concerns about Australia's commitment to global climate goals.

While some justify gas as a cleaner bridge to renewables, critics, including climate scientist Malte Meinshausen, insist that Australia's fossil fuel exports contribute significantly to global warming. The decision's timing and political implications highlight the tension between environmental responsibilities and economic interests.

