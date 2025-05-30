China's Vigilance on Japanese Seafood Safety Yields No Alarms
China's foreign ministry reported no abnormalities in Japanese seafood products, following a consultation between the two nations regarding the safety of these products. Japan assured China of credible measures to ensure quality and meet regulatory standards, following the Fukushima water discharge.
China's foreign ministry has announced that recent monitoring of Japanese seafood products has revealed no abnormalities. This follows a consultation held between the two countries to discuss the safety of aquatic products.
The concern arose after Japan's controversial release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant last year prompted a Chinese ban on Japanese seafood.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed that Japan has committed to implementing credible and visible measures to ensure the quality and safety of its aquatic products, thus meeting regulatory requirements.
