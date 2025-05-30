Left Menu

China's Vigilance on Japanese Seafood Safety Yields No Alarms

China's foreign ministry reported no abnormalities in Japanese seafood products, following a consultation between the two nations regarding the safety of these products. Japan assured China of credible measures to ensure quality and meet regulatory standards, following the Fukushima water discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:47 IST
China's Vigilance on Japanese Seafood Safety Yields No Alarms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has announced that recent monitoring of Japanese seafood products has revealed no abnormalities. This follows a consultation held between the two countries to discuss the safety of aquatic products.

The concern arose after Japan's controversial release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant last year prompted a Chinese ban on Japanese seafood.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed that Japan has committed to implementing credible and visible measures to ensure the quality and safety of its aquatic products, thus meeting regulatory requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025