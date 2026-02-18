Infant Formula Recall: Traces of Toxin Detected in Danone Products

Is there a health risk lurking in your child's formula? That's the question parents are asking after Swiss authorities identified traces of a toxin in two infant formula products recalled by Danone.

Cereulide, a toxin known to cause nausea and vomiting, was found in 'Aptamil Pronutra 1' and 'Aptamil Pronutra Junior 12+', according to a report by the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office. Consequently, Danone issued a recall on February 5.

This discovery comes after initial tests revealed contamination concerns following similar recalls in Switzerland. The Swiss office has since reported receiving 20 accounts of suspected illness linked to these products. Danone has yet to comment on the matter.