Sub-Standard Milk Products Detected in Odisha: An Alarming Insight

A concerning finding emerged in Odisha last year: eight samples of milk and milk products were determined to be of sub-standard quality. This revelation was made by Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, who addressed the state's legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Mallik's report, responding to a query from BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy, noted that 22 companies, besides Omfed, are actively selling milk products across the state. Of these, 10 companies are domestic, while the remaining 12 hail from outside Odisha.

The minister stated that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) monitors these products' quality. Last year, 88 samples from these companies were submitted to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar. While eight failed to meet the standards, none of the samples were deemed unsafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)