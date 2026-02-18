Left Menu

Sub-Standard Milk Products Detected in Odisha: An Alarming Insight

Eight samples of milk and milk products were found sub-standard in Odisha last year. Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik reported to the assembly that checks by the FSSAI found no unsafe samples. A total of 88 samples were tested; 22 companies sell these products in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:41 IST
A concerning finding emerged in Odisha last year: eight samples of milk and milk products were determined to be of sub-standard quality. This revelation was made by Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, who addressed the state's legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Mallik's report, responding to a query from BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy, noted that 22 companies, besides Omfed, are actively selling milk products across the state. Of these, 10 companies are domestic, while the remaining 12 hail from outside Odisha.

The minister stated that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) monitors these products' quality. Last year, 88 samples from these companies were submitted to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar. While eight failed to meet the standards, none of the samples were deemed unsafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

