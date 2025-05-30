Left Menu

BSF Foils Pakistani Intrusions; Demonstrates Lethal Arsenal Post 'Operation Sindoor'

BSF thwarted two Pakistani intrusions at the International Border, apprehending one intruder and neutralizing another. India's Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructures. The BSF showcased powerful weaponry recently used, highlighting strategic advances in border defense.

30-05-2025
Pakistani Intruder apprehended by BSF (Photo/ BSF Jammu). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted two instances of Pakistani infiltration along the International Border. On May 29, alert BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national crossing illegally in Pathankot, handing him over to local authorities for further investigation.

In a separate incident on May 24, BSF personnel neutralized another intruder in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. After spotting a suspicious movement near the border, troops took swift action when the individual ignored warnings, leading to the use of firearms, according to official statements.

These developments follow heightened tensions after recent cross-border shelling and the commencement of Operation Sindoor on May 7. This operation was a strategic retaliation by India targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack. The BSF exhibited its arsenal capabilities, showcasing weapons like the 'Vidhwansak' anti-material rifle used against hostile targets, underscoring India's defense readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

