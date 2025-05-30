Delhi High Court Halts Okhla Evictions in Landmark Ruling

In a notable legal development, the Delhi High Court has granted interim relief by halting the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department's eviction plans for 115 properties in the Okhla region. The decision comes amidst a legal battle waged by residents challenging the legality of eviction notices issued on May 22.

Presiding over the case, Justice Sachin Datta has called for a detailed response from the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, scheduling the matter for further discussion on August 4. The petitioners' counsel, Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan, argued that the eviction notices are arbitrary and groundless, asserting that the department lacks rightful claim to the land in question.

Petitioners, led by Javed Ahmed, argue that the department's actions are unconstitutional, as past legal proceedings, including a civil suit dismissed in 2005, favored the long-term occupants. With the department yet to provide substantive ownership evidence, the court's temporary stay supports the residents' fight against what they term an unlawful exercise of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)