Operation Shield: Mock Drills in Punjab and Haryana to Ensure Readiness

In a bid to boost emergency preparedness, the states of Punjab and Haryana are set to conduct intensive state-wide mock drills as part of the nationwide exercise 'Operation Shield'. Scheduled to commence on Saturday evening, these drills will feature sirens, blackouts, and other emergency scenarios to test the efficacy of local authorities and public readiness in coping with potential attacks or disasters.

Sanjeev Kalra, Punjab's Special Director General of Police, announced that all districts within the state would actively participate, beginning the simulation at 6 PM. 'The mock drill is an integral component of Operation Shield, focusing on the Western border states. This coordinated effort will simulate large-scale emergency situations,' Kalra explained further. Engaging various emergency services, the drill will also witness significant involvement from armed forces representatives, he added.

Mirroring these actions, Haryana will initiate its drills at 5 PM the same day, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sumita Mishra, Joint Secretary of Haryana, highlighted that 32,000 volunteers would partake across the state. The objective is to prepare for any potential contingencies, with the administration providing extensive training and briefings to participating volunteers. Although a related civil defence exercise intended for May 29 was postponed across several states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, future dates are pending. Meanwhile, Gujarat authorities advance their plans for readiness, thus reinforcing the operation's broad reach.

