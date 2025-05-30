German Inflation Slows, Strengthening Case for ECB Rate Cut

The latest data from the federal statistics office indicates that German inflation has eased to 2.1% in May from 2.2% in April. This development is inching toward the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% target, potentially setting the stage for a rate cut next week. However, enduring economic uncertainties cast a shadow over sustained recovery prospects.

Analysts, responding to the latest figures, had anticipated a 2.0% reading. As Germany positions itself as the euro zone's economic powerhouse, its latest data was released prior to the euro zone's full report expected next Tuesday. The broader currency bloc's inflation is also predicted to drop to 2.1% in May from 2.2% in April, based on expert projections.

The trend of declining inflation across the euro zone may hit the ECB's target soon, driven by factors like muted wage growth, lower energy costs, and a stronger currency. This scenario justifies the possibility of another rate cut slated for June 5. Longer-term outlooks suggest potential inflationary pressures from tariffs and geopolitical shifts that may demand different policy strategies.