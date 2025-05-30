Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Alert: IMD Predicts Intense Downpours Across India

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall across northeastern and southern regions until early June. Key areas like Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala are expected to experience extremely heavy rain. Northwest India will face thunderstorms and gusty winds. Above-normal rainfall is predicted for the monsoon season, impacting agriculture and eco-systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting continued very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the Northeastern states, expected to persist until May 31. The current depression over Bangladesh is projected to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours.

IMD has forecasted that the Northwest region will experience rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the coming 4-5 days due to a western disturbance. Heavy downpours are likely to continue over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and the hill regions of Tamil Nadu, with isolated exceptionally heavy falls predicted for Kerala on May 30 before reducing gradually.

The Northeast is bracing for widespread light to moderate rains over the next week, with heavy showers expected in Assam, Meghalaya, and neighboring states. Similarly, South Peninsular India will see light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and wind gusts across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh regions. The monsoon, which arrived earlier than usual this year, will likely bring above-normal rainfall, impacting agriculture and ecosystems across the country.

