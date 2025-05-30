Goa Celebrates Full Literacy Milestone on Statehood Day

In a landmark announcement coinciding with the 39th Goa Statehood Day, Goa has proudly proclaimed itself a fully literate state. This remarkable milestone comes as an outcome of sustained efforts aimed at fortifying the education sector under New Advancements and NEP 2020, according to officials.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lauded the 'Jan-Jan Sakshar' initiative, which mobilized a broad network of volunteers, including retired educators and students, to achieve this feat. The campaign initially identified 2,981 non-literate individuals, who were subsequently trained by dedicated teams using ULLAS primers in multiple languages focusing on literacy and life skills.

As Goa basks in its educational triumph, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh simultaneously highlighted 'Operation Sindoor', advocating for the Indian Navy's pivotal role against terrorism and sending a decisive warning to Pakistan. He emphasized that any provocative actions from Pakistan would be met with a formidable naval response.

