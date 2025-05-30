Left Menu

SEBI’s Clampdown on LS Industries: Unmasking a Stock Manipulation Saga

SEBI extends the trading ban on LS Industries, its promoter, and associates amid a probe into alleged stock manipulation and fraudulent activities. The investigation aims to uncover the suspicious spike in share prices despite poor financial records, directing involved parties to comply with investigative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:26 IST
SEBI’s Clampdown on LS Industries: Unmasking a Stock Manipulation Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, SEBI has barred LS Industries, its promoter, and four associates from the securities markets pending an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation and fraudulent practices. The watchdog aims to complete its probe by November 15, necessitating full cooperation from the implicated parties.

Allegations surfaced earlier this year that LS Industries engaged in dubious activities, resulting in an unexplained surge in share prices despite negligible revenues from FY22 to FY24. SEBI's interim orders, issued in February 2025, sought to ascertain the validity of these claims and froze asset gains.

The investigation has garnered attention due to the staggering increase in LSIL shares from Rs 22.50 to Rs 267.50, raising the company's market capitalisation to Rs 22,700 crore. The movement is suspected to be part of a broader manipulative scheme targeting unwary investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025