Assam Congress Denounces Arms Policy Amidst Skill Development Initiatives

Assam Congress President and Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the state government's controversial policy to issue arms licenses to civilians residing in border areas. Gogoi vehemently opposed the decision, urging the administration to retract what he termed a policy detrimental to Assam's citizens while serving ruling party interests.

Expressing concerns, Gogoi highlighted the prioritization of fundamental needs such as water, employment, education, and healthcare over firearms by Assam's populace. He warned that the policy might spur more false encounters, referencing the Supreme Court's recent criticism of the state's handling of police operations. Gogoi cautioned that such a policy could victimize honest traders and potentially arm BJP and RSS affiliates.

Gogoi stated, "The people of Assam are yearning for essential services, not firearms. Recent Supreme Court findings have already flagged issues with police operations, and this policy could exacerbate these problems." The Assam State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, justified the policy emphasizing regional security enhancement while concurrently approving a Rs 250 crore initiative aimed at transforming 77 educational institutions into skill development powerhouses.