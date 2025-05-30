Left Menu

Assam Congress Denounces Arms Policy Amidst Skill Development Initiatives

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticizes the state government for granting arms licenses to border-dwelling civilians, arguing it ignores essential public needs and risks misuse. Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet sanctioned significant upgrades for educational institutes with a Rs 250 crore investment, fostering skill development and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:34 IST
Assam Congress Denounces Arms Policy Amidst Skill Development Initiatives
Assam Congress President and party MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress President and Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the state government's controversial policy to issue arms licenses to civilians residing in border areas. Gogoi vehemently opposed the decision, urging the administration to retract what he termed a policy detrimental to Assam's citizens while serving ruling party interests.

Expressing concerns, Gogoi highlighted the prioritization of fundamental needs such as water, employment, education, and healthcare over firearms by Assam's populace. He warned that the policy might spur more false encounters, referencing the Supreme Court's recent criticism of the state's handling of police operations. Gogoi cautioned that such a policy could victimize honest traders and potentially arm BJP and RSS affiliates.

Gogoi stated, "The people of Assam are yearning for essential services, not firearms. Recent Supreme Court findings have already flagged issues with police operations, and this policy could exacerbate these problems." The Assam State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, justified the policy emphasizing regional security enhancement while concurrently approving a Rs 250 crore initiative aimed at transforming 77 educational institutions into skill development powerhouses.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025