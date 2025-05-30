Bhopal Prepares for Historic Celebration: PM Modi to Commemorate Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

In preparation for the commemoration of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a review at Bhopal's Jamboree Ground, the site earmarked for the event. The gathering, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister highlighted Ahilyabai's significant contributions to women's empowerment, employment opportunities, and social equality, emphasizing the year-long celebration planned by the government. Arrangements at Jamboree Maidan have been thoroughly inspected to ensure the success of this monumental occasion, aimed at focusing on women's issues.

In addition to the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan,' PM Modi will inaugurate, via virtual mode, the Indore Metro and newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna. The event is expected to draw around 200,000 women from across Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the historic and wide-reaching influence of Ahilyabai Holkar.

