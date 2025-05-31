Trump Champions U.S.-Nippon Steel Agreement Amid Merger Uncertainty

President Donald Trump applauded an agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel at a political rally, though he did not confirm if he supports their sensitive merger. Amid celebratory signs for "American steel," Trump claimed the partnership would keep the company under U.S. control.

Despite speculation, no official endorsement of the merger granting Nippon ownership was made. The contentious acquisition, initially proposed in 2023, has divided Pennsylvania's union-heavy workforce and complicated U.S.-Japan relations.

Trump hinted at no workforce layoffs and substantial investment from Nippon. However, he also announced a steel tariff increase. While investors are optimistic, unresolved issues cast uncertainty on the merger's future.