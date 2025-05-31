Devotees Flock to Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi for Nautapa Respite and Spiritual Solace

As temperatures soar during the Nautapa in Ayodhya, Ram Ki Paidi emerges as a sanctuary for devotees seeking both spiritual and physical relief. Known for its sacred ghats along the Saryu River, the site is meticulously maintained, offering a safe environment for bathing and rituals associated with Lord Rama.

Sanjay Tripathi, Executive Engineer of the Saryu Project, emphasized the importance of cleanliness and safety at the site. 'Ram Ki Paidi is crafted for the joy and convenience of devotees,' he said. 'Daily cleaning ensures it's a safe place, preventing past incidents and enhancing the bathing experience with cool water flows.'

The location's management has transformed it into more than just a pilgrimage site; it has become a summer retreat akin to a water park, attracting families from afar. Devotees are delighted by the serene atmosphere and the commitment to maintaining this significant Hindu site, which holds deep religious importance.

