Iran's Undeclared Nuclear Activities Unveiled

A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has brought to light Iran's clandestine nuclear activities. According to the document, Iran conducted nuclear activities at three sites that were not declared to the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, stirring international concern.

The IAEA's comprehensive investigation concluded that these three sites, and potentially others, were integral to an undeclared nuclear program that Iran had been executing until the early 2000s. This revelation deepens existing tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The report, which was seen by Reuters, was requested by the IAEA's Board of Governors. It indicates that Iran utilized undeclared nuclear material, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and oversight by the international community regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.