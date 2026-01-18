Modi's Charge: Infiltration and Governance in Bengal Polls

As the grassroots political narrative ahead of high-stakes West Bengal elections gathers pace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ramped up his attacks on the TMC government, focusing on issues of infiltration and law and order as central to the BJP campaign.

Throughout rallies in Malda and Singur, Modi framed the electoral battle as one between the TMC's 'maha jungle raj' and the BJP's governance. Repeatedly highlighting alleged demographic shifts due to illegal migration, Modi underscored that the BJP is committed to restoring security and development in the state.

Positioning the BJP as both a defender of national security and protector of refugee rights, Modi accused the TMC of fostering 'thuggery'. The BJP's campaign narrative gained momentum amid heightened political tensions and the upcoming elections, with assertions that the party aims to bring change and economic opportunity to Bengal.

