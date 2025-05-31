Gujarat CM Unveils Rs 696 Crore Projects to Combat Water Scarcity
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 696.25 crore in Surendranagar, focusing heavily on water and irrigation infrastructure development. Through initiatives like the SAUNI Yojana, the state aims to address historical water shortages and boost agricultural productivity in the region.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a significant step towards addressing water scarcity in Surendranagar by launching development projects valued at Rs 696.25 crore. On Saturday, Patel virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 12 projects, with Rs 664 crore dedicated to enhancing water and irrigation infrastructure.
During a public address, Patel highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to alleviate water scarcity across the state through impactful schemes such as Sauni Yojana and Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana. He noted that substantial progress has been made towards providing a stable water supply to once-parched regions, significantly benefiting agriculture.
The Chief Minister lauded Modi for transforming the water landscape in Gujarat, referencing strategic initiatives like redirecting Narmada river water and constructing the massive Dhanki pumping station. Patel underscored the critical role of water conservation and called for collective efforts to achieve enduring water security and sustainable development.

