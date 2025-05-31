Iran Rejects U.N. Nuclear Report as Politically Motivated

Iran has criticized a report issued by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, labeling it as politically motivated and filled with baseless accusations, according to state media reports.

Tehran has pledged to implement appropriate measures in case of any action taken against it during the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) governors' meeting.

This development underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities and its contentious relationship with international bodies monitoring nuclear compliance.

