Iran Rejects U.N. Nuclear Report as Politically Motivated
Iran dismissed a U.N. nuclear watchdog report as politically driven and baseless. Tehran vowed to enact measures in response to potential actions at an IAEA governors' meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:42 IST
Iran has criticized a report issued by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, labeling it as politically motivated and filled with baseless accusations, according to state media reports.
Tehran has pledged to implement appropriate measures in case of any action taken against it during the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) governors' meeting.
This development underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities and its contentious relationship with international bodies monitoring nuclear compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.N.
- nuclear
- IAEA
- Tehran
- politically motivated
- watchdog
- international
- measures
- report
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fifth round of talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear programme begins in Rome, Iranian media report, reports AP.
Tensions Escalate: Execution Follows Embassy Shooting in Tehran
Nuclear Watchdog Calls for 'Robust' Inspections in U.S.-Iran Deal
UN nuclear watchdog chief says 'jury is still out' on Iran-US nuclear talks, but says continued negotiations a good sign, reports AP.
Iran has amassed more near weapons-grade uranium, UN watchdog says and calls on Tehran to cooperate with its probe, reports AP.