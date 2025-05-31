Left Menu

Iran Rejects U.N. Nuclear Report as Politically Motivated

Iran dismissed a U.N. nuclear watchdog report as politically driven and baseless. Tehran vowed to enact measures in response to potential actions at an IAEA governors' meeting.

Updated: 31-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has criticized a report issued by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, labeling it as politically motivated and filled with baseless accusations, according to state media reports.

Tehran has pledged to implement appropriate measures in case of any action taken against it during the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) governors' meeting.

This development underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities and its contentious relationship with international bodies monitoring nuclear compliance.

