Farmers Unite Against Unfair MSP Policy

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has criticized the government for the newly announced Minimum Support Price for kharif crops, arguing it falls short of the 'C2 plus 50%' formula. The SKM claims the current MSP undermines farmers, urging a national campaign for guaranteed procurement and fair pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:55 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) vociferously criticized the Union Cabinet's newly announced Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 season on Saturday. The farmers' coalition charged the government with failing to implement the 'C2 plus 50%' formula, proposed by the Swaminathan Commission, aimed at ensuring fair remuneration for farmers.

The SKM labeled the Centre's assertions about increasing MSP to ensure fair pricing as 'absolutely false,' citing disparities in calculated MSP values. For instance, the recommended C2+50% rate for paddy stands at Rs 3,135 per quintal, while the declared MSP is Rs 2,369, representing a shortfall of Rs 766. Farmers face significant financial losses without guaranteed procurement policies.

Emphasizing the severe repercussions of these policies, the SKM urged all farmer organizations to campaign against the perceived betrayal by the BJP-led Centre. The protest will peak with demonstrations at the tehsil and block levels on July 9, coinciding with an all-India general strike, reinforcing demands for a remunerative MSP and assured procurement.

