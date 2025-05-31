Farmers Unite Against Unfair MSP Policy
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has criticized the government for the newly announced Minimum Support Price for kharif crops, arguing it falls short of the 'C2 plus 50%' formula. The SKM claims the current MSP undermines farmers, urging a national campaign for guaranteed procurement and fair pricing.
- Country:
- India
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) vociferously criticized the Union Cabinet's newly announced Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 season on Saturday. The farmers' coalition charged the government with failing to implement the 'C2 plus 50%' formula, proposed by the Swaminathan Commission, aimed at ensuring fair remuneration for farmers.
The SKM labeled the Centre's assertions about increasing MSP to ensure fair pricing as 'absolutely false,' citing disparities in calculated MSP values. For instance, the recommended C2+50% rate for paddy stands at Rs 3,135 per quintal, while the declared MSP is Rs 2,369, representing a shortfall of Rs 766. Farmers face significant financial losses without guaranteed procurement policies.
Emphasizing the severe repercussions of these policies, the SKM urged all farmer organizations to campaign against the perceived betrayal by the BJP-led Centre. The protest will peak with demonstrations at the tehsil and block levels on July 9, coinciding with an all-India general strike, reinforcing demands for a remunerative MSP and assured procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New York State Senate Honors Indian Constitution's 75th Anniversary
From Tensions to Truce: India and Pakistan Agree on Ceasefire Extension
Guneet Monga Kapoor Elevates Women Producers with WIF India's Cannes Debut
SAFF U19 Championship 2025: India and Maldives Set for Thrilling Semi-Final Clash
Congress Leadership Calls for Unity in INDIA Bloc Amidst Doubts and Challenges