ABVP Demands Action Over CUBAA's Hosting of Pak Cricketers Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The ABVP has called for strong action against CUBAA for hosting Pakistani cricketers Afridi and Gul in Dubai, arguing it undermines India's stance against Pakistan. An email memorandum was sent to PM Modi highlighting the issue as a breach of national interest amid ongoing diplomatic outreach against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has urged a stern response against the Cochin University B Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) for its recent event hosting Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul in Dubai. The ABVP's memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts that this event celebrated figures associated with anti-India rhetoric.

E.U. Eswaraprasad, ABVP Kerala's State Secretary, has asked for immediate government intervention, alleging that the event aimed to misrepresent India's national stance. The event, held under the auspices of the Pakistan embassy, is accused of undermining the government's efforts to present a unified front against Pakistan amid ongoing terrorist threats sponsored by Pakistan, exemplified by the Pahalgam attack and India's counter-action, Operation Sindoor.

The ABVP's letter calls for a thorough investigation into the motivations behind this event, demanding punitive actions including suspension of passports of those involved. This development comes as India's government deploys multi-party delegations to bolster its diplomatic campaigns, emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism following the Pahalgam attack that resulted in the launch of Operation Sindoor.

