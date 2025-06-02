Rajasthan CM Mourns IAS Officer's Passing as Health Reforms Advance

In a heartfelt tribute, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his deep sorrow following the passing of senior IAS officer Alok, Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Energy Department. Taking to social media platform X, Sharma extended his condolences, praying for peace for Alok's soul and strength for his grieving family, invoking Lord Shri Ram's blessings.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences, acknowledging Alok as a capable officer whose contributions will be fondly remembered. Gehlot remarked on the unexpected nature of Alok's demise and prayed for the family's courage in their time of mourning.

In other developments, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda convened with Rajasthan's Chief Minister to evaluate and propel health initiatives in the state. During the meeting, significant achievements were noted, such as reductions in maternal, infant, and neonatal mortality rates, along with improvement in immunization coverage via the Measles Rubella drives. Noteworthy health programs like Special Newborn Care Units and comprehensive lactation management facilities were highlighted for their operational success and expansion.

