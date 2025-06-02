Dauntless Evacuation: Lachung Community Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists Amidst Torrential Rains
As torrential rains wreak havoc in Mangan District, an effective, coordinated evacuation of stranded tourists is underway. Led by Gyatso Lachungpa, local residents and authorities are determined to ensure everyone’s safety. Despite challenges posed by landslides and rising river levels, the community's swift actions aim to prevent further tragedies.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable demonstration of community resilience, the people of Lachung, alongside local authorities, have embarked on a significant mission to evacuate tourists stranded due to severe weather conditions in the Mangan District. This collective effort, spearheaded by Gyatso Lachungpa, president of the Lachung Hotel Association, involves cooperation from the police, residents, and forest personnel.
Local hotel owners and members of the Lachungpa community have taken the initiative to ensure the safe transportation of visitors, personally aiding logistics and carrying luggage through challenging terrain. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia has confirmed the complicating factors, including landslides, bridge collapses, and the river's rising levels, necessitating this swift evacuation.
Efforts to restore transit routes are underway, with GREF working tirelessly on the Phidang bridge. Despite some missing tourists, authorities remain vigilant in their search. The ongoing weather disturbances, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department, underscore the urgency of these operations as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging Crisis as Heavy Rainfall Continues
Tamil Nadu Braces for Southwest Monsoon: CM Stalin's Measures to Counter Heavy Rainfall
West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Bay of Bengal Brews Storm
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Maharashtra's South Konkan: Heavy Rainfall Expected
Torrential Downpour: Heavy Rainfall Sweeps Across Several Indian States