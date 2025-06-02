Dauntless Evacuation: Lachung Community Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists Amidst Torrential Rains

In a remarkable demonstration of community resilience, the people of Lachung, alongside local authorities, have embarked on a significant mission to evacuate tourists stranded due to severe weather conditions in the Mangan District. This collective effort, spearheaded by Gyatso Lachungpa, president of the Lachung Hotel Association, involves cooperation from the police, residents, and forest personnel.

Local hotel owners and members of the Lachungpa community have taken the initiative to ensure the safe transportation of visitors, personally aiding logistics and carrying luggage through challenging terrain. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia has confirmed the complicating factors, including landslides, bridge collapses, and the river's rising levels, necessitating this swift evacuation.

Efforts to restore transit routes are underway, with GREF working tirelessly on the Phidang bridge. Despite some missing tourists, authorities remain vigilant in their search. The ongoing weather disturbances, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department, underscore the urgency of these operations as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.