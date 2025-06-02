Left Menu

Impact of U.S. Tariff Hike on Asian Steelmakers

The U.S. has doubled tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50%, impacting major Asian steel exporters like South Korea and Vietnam. This move, part of a larger trade conflict, has led to significant share losses in these countries' steel companies. Industry experts foresee potential tariff reversals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:29 IST
Impact of U.S. Tariff Hike on Asian Steelmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares in South Korean and Vietnamese steel companies experienced a notable decline on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50%. This announcement has intensified an ongoing global trade war.

Steel industry analysts believe the tariff hike will significantly disrupt major exporters, though potential reversals in Trump's trade policies could ultimately lessen the impact. 'Frequent shifts in the Trump administration's tariff policies introduce considerable uncertainty regarding the actual impact,' said Chelsea Ye, a senior analyst at McCloskey.

South Korea is responding to the tariff hike by engaging in trade discussions with Washington to mitigate its effects. Meanwhile, Vietnam reported a 27% drop in steel exports to the U.S. over the first four months of the year, amidst declining shares for its major steel companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025