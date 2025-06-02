Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rattle Hong Kong Markets Amid Sino-U.S. Tariff Spat

Chinese stocks in Hong Kong fell to nearly a one-month low due to escalated Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Beijing condemned U.S. tariff accusations, promising to defend its rights. Stock indices and the yuan declined as investors reacted to renewed trade disputes, affecting sectors like technology and real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:29 IST
Trade Tensions Rattle Hong Kong Markets Amid Sino-U.S. Tariff Spat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong took a hit, nearing a one-month low on Monday, amid resurfaced Sino-U.S. tariff tensions that dampened market sentiment.

The tensions reignited after a confrontation over tariffs, with China's Commerce Ministry dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of broken agreements from Geneva talks. The ministry labeled these accusations as "groundless" and pledged to take "forceful measures" to protect China's legitimate rights. Scheduled discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were expected soon to address trade disputes, including disagreements over critical minerals, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated over the weekend.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which monitors mainland companies listed in the city, dropped 2.6%, reaching its lowest since May 6. Concurrently, the main Hang Seng Index decreased by 2.2% to 22,778.45. The offshore yuan depreciated by approximately 0.2% in Asian trading hours, while the Hong Kong dollar remained on the weaker side of its trading band. Mainland markets were closed for the Dragon Boat Festival, set to resume on Tuesday. Monday saw widespread declines, with notable falls in the Hang Seng Tech Index, property, and healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025