Maharashtra Braces for Eid al-Adha: High-Level Meetings and Calls for Harmony
Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a law and order meeting to ensure peace. Amid animal sacrifice debates, Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan urges adherence to Islamic principles and local laws, emphasizing mutual brotherhood and cultural respect during this festival of sacrifice.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will host a crucial law and order meeting on the eve of Eid al-Adha at the Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, as reported by the Chief Minister's Office. Scheduled for Monday evening, the meeting addresses the need to uphold peace and order during the festival.
Controversy surrounds the practice of animal sacrifice during Eid al-Adha, prompting Maharashtra State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan to stress compliance with Islamic principles and regulations to preserve communal harmony. Khan stated the importance of sacrificing permissible animals under local laws, emphasizing harmony and adherence to the country's rules.
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Expected to fall on June 6 this year in many Islamic countries, the festival honors Prophet Abraham's devotion, where communities unite, revisiting relationships and engaging in symbolic sacrifices.
