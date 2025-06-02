Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS Raids Linked to Terror Activities Amid Renewed Regional Tensions

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad raids residences in Thane linked to potential terror cases, including that of Saqib Nachan. Simultaneously, security operations continue in Kashmir and Jammu as authorities search suspected terror affiliations. Efforts intensify to dismantle sleeper cells following recent disturbances in the regions.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has conducted a series of raids in Padgha, Thane, targeting locations connected to a terrorism-related investigation. Among the raided sites is the home of Saqib Nachan, a former member of the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Nachan has previously been convicted in significant terror activities, including bombings at Mumbai Central Railway Station and the Mulund locality in 2002-2003. Authorities speculate his potential re-engagement in radical activities post his 2017 release. The operations are ongoing, and further information is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit undertakes searches across Kashmir Valley, probing suspected terror-linked connections. This move follows heightened efforts by security agencies to counter terror threats amidst recent disturbances aimed at destabilising regional peace. The operations come as part of a comprehensive strategy designed to trace and neutralise the terror infrastructure.

In a separate initiative, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police executed raids at 18 locations in Jammu province, uncovering significant evidence. Coordinated strikes occurred across multiple districts, including Poonch and Rajouri, as the agency intensifies its campaign against sleeper cells. The SIA's sustained intelligence-gathering efforts aim to dismantle the covert terror-support networks within the region. The investigation is ongoing, with significant material now under legal scrutiny, and suspects summoned for questioning.

