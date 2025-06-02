BJP's Stern Critique: Amit Shah Targets Mamata Banerjee's Regime

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a scathing critique of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her administration is marked by appeasement politics and favouritism. His comments come amidst BJP leader NV Subhash's assertions of rising discontentment and the party's growing influence in the region.

Addressing party members at a gathering in Kolkata, Shah referred to recent unrest in Murshidabad as a 'state-sponsored riot,' accusing local ministers of instigating violence. He argued that Banerjee's regime facilitated infiltration and manipulated the Waqf Act to gain political leverage.

Amit Shah declared that the BJP aims to replace Mamata Banerjee's administration by 2026. He criticized the state government for failing to curb infiltration from Bangladesh, obstructing efforts to enforce border security, and creating an environment of corruption and religious appeasement. Shah's visit highlights the BJP's strategy ahead of the upcoming elections.