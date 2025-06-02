Left Menu

Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College Prepares for COVID-19 with Mock Drills and Safety Measures

Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College, led by Principal Dr. Satyajeet Verma, is ready for COVID-19 challenges with operational PSA oxygen plants and adherence to government directives. Mock drills were conducted, and safety advisories issued. The nation's COVID-19 data reflects 3,961 active cases and increased deaths, necessitating continued vigilance.

The Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College, under the guidance of Principal Dr. Satyajeet Verma, has ensured full preparedness for potential COVID-19 surges. The college conducted a mock drill to evaluate its readiness and confirmed that all Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants are operational. Dr. Verma emphasized adherence to state government instructions to tackle the situation effectively.

In a statement to ANI, Dr. Verma detailed the college's strategy, highlighting their capacity to manage COVID-19 cases through proactive testing of individuals showing symptoms such as cough. Furthermore, he reiterated the importance of preventive measures, including mask-wearing and social distancing, to mitigate another health crisis.

India's current COVID-19 statistics indicate 3,961 active cases, with a recent rise in both infections and fatalities. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported an increase in cumulative deaths to 32 since January, following four new deaths. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala documented one death each, alongside new cases, underscoring the ongoing need for public health vigilance.

