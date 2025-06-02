Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Faces Release Ban in Karnataka Amid Language Controversy

Renowned film actor Kamal Haasan on Monday petitioned the Karnataka High Court, seeking the release of his anticipated film, 'Thug Life,' in the state on June 5. This legal move comes amidst escalating tensions following Haasan's contentious comment suggesting Kannada has roots in the Tamil language, which led to a state-wide ban orchestrated by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, pending a public apology from the actor.

In his petition, filed through Rajkamal Film International's CEO, Haasan appeals for judicial restraint against state authorities and the Film Chamber to secure the film's screening. The ban initiated by the Film Chamber includes a 24-hour deadline demanding Haasan apologize, failing which the film's release would be indefinitely banned in Karnataka due to alleged hurt sentiments among local groups, including monetary losses for Kannada distributors.

Despite pressures, Haasan has openly asserted his refusal to apologize without being proven wrong, emphasizing his commitment to democratic principles and justice. Speaking in Chennai, he affirmed his fondness for Karnataka and dismissed accusations of an agenda. The film in question, directed by Mani Ratnam, features actors Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR alongside Haasan.