Arunachal Pradesh: BRO conducts medical camp in Upper Subansiri amid heavy rainfall

As heavy rains continue to batter several north-eastern states, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducted a medical camp near Menga village, Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh. In a post on X, the BRO shared, "On 31 May 2025, amid continuous rainfall, BRO India conducted a medical camp near Menga village, Upper Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh. Lecture @BROindia on tobacco hazards was delivered, followed by health check-ups, deworming of children, mosquito-borne disease awareness, and Odomos distribution. Free medicines were given based on clinical assessment. The camp benefited 41 individuals, including civilians and BRO personnel. @BROindia committed beyond infrastructure in nation-building."

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted a critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation early this morning, rescuing 14 individuals stranded in the flooded Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley. According to Defence PRO, Guwahati, the operation was launched in response to an urgent request from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The stranded individuals, cut off from the mainland due to severe flooding, were airlifted to safety using an IAF Mi-17 helicopter.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall affecting these states. In an X post, Shah assured the states of all possible assistance from the central government to address any challenges arising from the situation. "Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Shah on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Arunachal Pradesh for the coming week, till June 6, predicting "very heavy rain, thunderstorm and Lightning" on May 31. Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted "heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning" from June 1 to 5 while predicting only "heavy rain" on June 5 and 6.

Earlier Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday offered condolences to the reported deaths of at least nine persons - seven in East Kameng district and two in Ziro valley - due to massive landslides triggered by incessant monsoon rains since last few days across the state and announced ex-gratia worth Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. In a statement, Chief Minister Khandu expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives and prayed for eternal peace and strength to bereaved family members. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the deceased's kin as per laid down government norms and assured assistance through the respective district administrations. (ANI)

