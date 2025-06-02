Flood situation in Assam's Sribhumi remains grim, 40,000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam's Sribhumi district is still critical following incessant rainfall and the water level of the Kushiyara River and other rivers of the district has risen. Around 40,000 people are affected in the district bordering the Indo-Bangladesh border and more than 300 revenue villages of the district have been affected in the first spell of flood.

Many flood-affected people have taken shelter in relief camps set up by the district administration. Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, District Commissioner of Sribhumi district, told ANI that more than 300 revenue villages of the district were affected by this deluge. "Around 40,000 people have been affected, and the relief distribution process has been going on since yesterday. In relief camps, we provide hot cooked food items among the affected people. We are also providing baby food. We have organised medical camps," the District Commissioner said.

He further said that, so far, two people have died due to the flood in the district. "Minor breach incidents took place in four locations. The water level of Kushiyara, Singla, Barak and Longai flows above the danger level mark following heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours, rainfall has decreased, and the water level of two rivers is falling," the District Commissioner of Sribhumi district said.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3.64 lakh people in 19 districts of the state were affected by the current deluge. The flood waters submerged 758 villages under 54 revenue circles. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also warned of rising river levels, telling people to be careful, especially on river banks.

"Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh -- Kibitoo (17 cm), Hayuliang (15 cm), Kalaktang (10 cm) -- may lead to a sharp rise in river levels downstream. Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories," CM Sarma posted on X. As the northeast region reels under heavy rains, with various areas in Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and more are experiencing flooding, landslides and increasing river levels. According to Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, at least 5 people have died due to landslides in Assam, with the state government announcing Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 1 has also assured of every possible help to the flood-affected areas in the northeast region, and also spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur. "Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Shah posted on X. (ANI)

