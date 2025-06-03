Supra Pacific Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 and FY 2024–25

National, 2nd June 2025: Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a BSE-listed [Scrip code 540168] Non-Banking Financial Company, has announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, reflecting robust growth across key financial parameters. Commenting on the results, Mr. Joby George, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We are pleased to report a year of strong growth and financial resilience. The consistent performance in Q4 and the full fiscal year underscores our focused strategy, disciplined execution, and commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders. Our AUM has nearly doubled, and profitability metrics have improved significantly, affirming the strength of our business model." Management perspective Particulars [₹ in Lakhs] Q-4 FY 2024-25 Q-4 FY 2023-24 YoY Change Total Income 1504.81 864.72 174.02% EBITDA 793.75 405.4 195.79% EBITDA % 52.75% 46.88% 112.51% PAT 71.7 45.88 156.28% PAT Margin [%] 4.76% 5.31% 89.80% EPS [₹] 0.27 0.2 135.00% Particulars [₹ in Lakhs] FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 YoY Change Total Income 4792.33 2591.43 184.93% EBITDA 2453.28 1302.9 188.29% EBITDA % 51.19% 50.28% 101.82% PAT 114.31 66.8 171.12% PAT Margin [%] 2.39% 2.58% 92.53% AUM 25555.83 12997.03 196.63% EPS [₹] 0.45 0.32 140.63% The company has successfully maintained strong operating margins and healthy asset growth. The management continues to remain focused on operational efficiency, portfolio quality, and sustainable expansion. The company remains committed to excellence, innovation, and responsible growth in the NBFC sector.

We are entering FY 2025–26 with a strong foundation, an expanded portfolio, and enhanced digital capabilities. We remain committed to our mission of financial inclusion and delivering consistent value to our customers and shareholders. As part of our strategic growth initiative, the Company also proposes to open 10 additional branches in North India during the year, further strengthening our presence and outreach in underserved regions.

